

CTV Ottawa





With winter finally starting to loosen its grip on Ottawa, the next grief for residents here is the annual summer traffic gridlock season. City of Ottawa officials gave a preview of traffic congestion locations for the upcoming warm weather months.. Some of these projects are already underway such as the $36 million Elgin Street sewer and street overhaul. Other projects include the new Rideau Canal Crossing at Fifth Avenue and Clegg Street and the detours caused by the work on the $2 billion Confederation Line LRT project. City officials are warning motorists and cyclists this summer could cause longer delays as Canada 150 celebrations in 2017 backed up timetables. A glimpse of construction projects are included in city maps are included below.