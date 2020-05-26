OTTAWA -- A twenty-first resident of the City of Ottawa run Peter D. Clark home has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department general manager Donna Gray says an additional resident on the Pine Unit at the home tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-one residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Four residents and an employee at the home have died due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at two other City of Ottawa run long-term care homes – Centre d’Accueil Champlain and the Garry J. Armstrong home.

Four staff members had tested positive for the virus at the two homes.