Another resident of Peter D. Clark home tests positive for COVID-19
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 7:29PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A twenty-first resident of the City of Ottawa run Peter D. Clark home has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department general manager Donna Gray says an additional resident on the Pine Unit at the home tested positive for COVID-19.
Twenty-one residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Four residents and an employee at the home have died due to COVID-19.
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at two other City of Ottawa run long-term care homes – Centre d’Accueil Champlain and the Garry J. Armstrong home.
Four staff members had tested positive for the virus at the two homes.