Altercation leads to stabbing in Vanier Tuesday night
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 8:24AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 17, 2018 8:36AM EDT
One person has been arrested after a stabbing on Tuesday night in Vanier, just east of Ottawa's downtown core. Ottawa Police were first called to Lafontaine Avenue just off Montreal Road around 8:30 p.m. for an altercation involving multiple people.
A second call to police came in around 9:20 a few blocks away on Lacasse Avenue. Police say that second call is part of the investigation involved in the altercation on Lafontaine Avenue.
A 23-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries. Police continue to investigate and say more arrests are expected to be laid.
