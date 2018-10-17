

One person has been arrested after a stabbing on Tuesday night in Vanier, just east of Ottawa's downtown core. Ottawa Police were first called to Lafontaine Avenue just off Montreal Road around 8:30 p.m. for an altercation involving multiple people.

A second call to police came in around 9:20 a few blocks away on Lacasse Avenue. Police say that second call is part of the investigation involved in the altercation on Lafontaine Avenue.

A 23-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries. Police continue to investigate and say more arrests are expected to be laid.

More to come....