OTTAWA -- Thousands of Ottawa residents will be eligible to book an earlier second COVID-19 vaccination this week, as Ontario accelerates the eligibility to book an earlier appointment.

Starting at 8 a.m. today, all adults 18 and older who received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna will be eligible to book an appointment to receive a second shot ahead of schedule.

The Ontario government estimates it will accelerate second dose eligibility for approximately 1.5 million Ontarians.

The city of Ottawa says if your first dose was an mRNA vaccine, your second dose appointment must be at least 28 days after the first. If you received AstraZeneca as a first dose, you can book your second dose appointment at least eight weeks after the first.

"I think it's going to be a free-for-all," said Amanda Wahab of Ottawa, looking ahead to the scramble to book an accelerated second dose on Monday. "I'm worried I'm not going to be able to bump up my appointment sooner than I want."

Brent Smith jokes trying to book a second vaccine appointment is going to be like "trying to get Justin Bieber tickets."

"I believe in the science and I want to get the vaccine as fast as possible, whichever one is available."

PFIZER OR MODERNA

The city of Ottawa says both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Ottawa's community clinics, but supplies may be limited.

"Given fluctuations in our vaccine supply, we cannot guarantee a particular vaccine type for adults 18 years and older," said Anthony Di Monte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services last week. "Interchanging vaccines is safe and effective."

The city of Ottawa says you may be offered a different second dose of mRNA vaccine than your first at community clinics.

"The priority is to receive two doses of a vaccine to complete the series and be fully protected as soon as possible," said the city in a statement on Friday.

Smith says he would prefer to receive the same vaccine as his first dose, "But at the end of the day, I'm not going to turn away what's offered to me."

Wahab adds, "Obviously if I’m put into the position of getting Modena as my second dose, I’m going to take it. Because I want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. It’s pretty much the same thing, I’ll take whatever they’re going to give me."

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

You can also call the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. You may also be able eligible for vaccination at a local pharmacy, at a pop-up clinic, or at the Bruyère vaccine clinic.

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The city of Ottawa is operating 10 COVID-19 vaccination community clinics, which can administer more than 100,000 doses a week altogether.

The COVID-19 community clinics are: