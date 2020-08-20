OTTAWA -- VIA Rail is boosting service on the Ottawa-Montreal and Ottawa-Kingston-Toronto routes ahead of fall.

In a statement, VIA Rail says that "due to the increase in demand for intercity travel and the progressive deconfinement" between Quebec and Ontario, it will increase its daily frequency in the corridor as of Sept. 1.

VIA says it will restore service to close to 50 per cent of the usual offering.

Starting September 1, VIA will add one train a day on the Ottawa-Kingston and Toronto route and one train on the Toronto-Kingston and Ottawa route.

There will be three trains departing Ottawa for Toronto daily, and three trains departing Toronto for Ottawa.

VIA is also adding three trains on the Quebec City-Montreal and Ottawa corridor, effective September 1. There will be an extra train departing Ottawa for Montreal each day, and an extra train departing Montreal for Ottawa.

An additional train a day will run between Montreal and Quebec City.