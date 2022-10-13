Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing its emergency department overnights this weekend

The emergency department at the hospital in Alexandria, Ont. will be closed overnights this weekend due to a staffing shortage.

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital says its ER will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

"Due to unplanned health human resources challenges, the Emergency Department at the Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) will be experiencing a temporary reduction in service," the hospital said in a statement.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they experience severe shortness of breath, chest pain, severe bleeding or periods of unconsciousness. Paramedics will be re-routed to the nearest available emergency departments this weekend.

The closest emergency departments are the Cornwall Community Hospital (43 km away) and the Hawkesbury General Hospital (39 km away).

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital has closed its emergency department several times through the summer and fall due to staffing shortages. The latest closure was the first weekend of October, when it was closed from 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 to 8 a.m. on Oct. 3. It was also closed 14 hours overnight during the Labour Day long weekend.