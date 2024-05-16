OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver stopped speeding 170 km/h in company vehicle on Hwy. 417, OPP says

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say a company truck has been impounded for 30 days after a driver was stopped for speeding on Highway 417.

    Officers observed a driver going 170 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa late Tuesday night.

    "This driver will have some explaining to do when his boss finds out the company truck was impounded for stunt driving," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day driver's license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News