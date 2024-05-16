Driver stopped speeding 170 km/h in company vehicle on Hwy. 417, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say a company truck has been impounded for 30 days after a driver was stopped for speeding on Highway 417.

Officers observed a driver going 170 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa late Tuesday night.

"This driver will have some explaining to do when his boss finds out the company truck was impounded for stunt driving," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day driver's license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.