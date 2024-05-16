Motorcyclist dead following collision in Russell, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Russell, east of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Craig Street, west of Hamilton Road, in Russell at approximately 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam video is asked to contact Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

This is the second fatal crash that Russell County OPP responded to this week. On Monday, an 11-year-old boy died after a collision involving a school bus and a cyclist in Clarence-Rockland.