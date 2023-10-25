Aggressive wild cat still on the loose in Renfrew County: police

An exotic cat that escaped from an animal sanctuary in Renfrew County is still on the loose.

Ontario Provincial Police say an African Serval cat escaped from an animal sanctuary on Corrigan Road in Bonnechere Valley Township in Renfrew County on the morning of Oct. 25.

In an OPP statement made on Oct. 26, police said the animal is still at large.

It is suspected the cat will not survive in the colder months ahead, the statement read.

Police say the cat "has the ability to attack mid-sized livestock and pets."

The cat is being described as approximately 25 to 30 pounds and has a spotted coat with pointed ears.

In a Facebook comment made by Waddles 'n' Wags Zoological Haven, the sanctuary confirmed the cat escaped after moving the cat to winter housing.

"Moving him to winter housing, he banged against the carrier door and broke the latch," the comment said.

Police are asking members of the public to use caution in the area and report any sightings to police. If it is an emergency, call using 911.

On Thursday, PAWS said it had removed animals from Waddles 'n' Wags Zoological Haven in Eganville following a compliance inspection.

"The animals are being provided shelter and have received care."