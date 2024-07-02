Ottawa bylaw receives over 100 complaints for fireworks, noise on Canada Day

Ottawa bylaw officers responded to over 100 service calls for complaints over noise and fireworks on Canada Day.

Bylaw says 60 of the complaints on July 1 were related to fireworks and 47 were because of general noise.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) says three charges were laid relating to discharging fireworks in a prohibited location and one charge was laid for noise disturbing residents.

"Several investigations are still ongoing, and further charges will be issued if warranted," said an email attributed to acting BLRS director Christine Hartig.

In 2021, bylaw received 244 requests for service on July 1, including 88 for noise and 75 for fireworks.

Under the City of Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw, fireworks were only permitted on June 30, July 1 and July 2. Under the city's fireworks bylaw, fireworks can only be discharged on private property with permission from the property owner.

Residents were prohibited from discharging fireworks on city property, including all parks, sports fields and beaches.