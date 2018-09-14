

CTV Ottawa





Aero Gatineau-Ottawa will take place tomorrow at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport where more than 100 aircraft will be on display.

On Friday, members of the media were invited for a sneak peak, including rides in selected planes.

CTV News Ottawa featured a StrikeMaster Jet as well as an aerobatic plane. Both will fly in this weekend’s show.

Canadian favourites like the CF18 and snowbirds will be returning to the show.

News this year: The Supermarine Spitfire Mk IX from the Mike Potter collection, Great War Museum’s WW1 aircraft replicas, two L-29 Delphins from ACM Warbirds of Canada, Vampire Cold War jet from Waterloo Warbirds, Brent Handy aerobatics in the Pitts Special, KC-135 Stratotanker from US National Guard, Niagara Falls NY, Aerospace pavilion featuring Leonardo Aircraft from Italy, Viking Air and Pacific Sky from Western Canada, Cirrus and Diamond Aircraft, ULM Canada and others.

Also new this year, there will be helicopter rides available for purchase.

Gates open on Saturday at 9a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets are available online or for purchase using cash at the gate.