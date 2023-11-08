Advocates call for safer roads after another pedestrian was killed in Ottawa

The stretch of Walkley Roadd between Heron and Heatherington roads has a maximum speed limit of 50 kilometres an hour, but not everyone sticks to it.

"There you go, yeah," said Brad Baker as a vehicle zipped by. "With the cars, how fast they drive, the speed limit is posted but so many people don't abide by it."

It's a concern for Yvonne Demers, 71, and Alice Demers, 65, who get around the city by foot.

"A lot of people now they don't care, the people who drive a vehicle. If you're crossing the street, they seem displeased that you're taking too long," said Yvonne.

On Monday, a 65-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the same street just around 8:40 p.m.

It's the fourth fatal collision in Ottawa involving a pedestrian in over a month, including a 61-year-old who was killed in Orléans last week.

This comes as the city prepares to release its annual report on its strategic road safety action plan next week. Its goal is a 20 per cent reduction in fatal and major injury collisions by next year and a net-zero goal by 2035.

"As a motorist, we need everyone to slow down, be mindful of speed limits, be aware of their surroundings, ditch distractions, and give right of way to pedestrians and cyclists," said Ottawa Safety Council executive director Jamie Kwong.

She says it's not just drivers who need to practice responsible road habits, but cyclists and pedestrians too.

"Wear reflective clothing at night, make sure you're crossing at intersections and make sure you are mindful off the traffic signals," said Kwong.

The city has installed automated speed enforcements at 28 locations with another 12 expected by the end of the year.

Motorist Domenic Bacile says the city should consider installing one on Walkley between Heron and Heatherington.

"There's a lot of pedestrians, especially these two buildings," he said, referring to the complex across from Food Basics. "I always see them crossing and I notice the one time the guy (a driver) just went through or they slam on their breaks because they notice there is a light at the cross walk. I think a speed camera here would be good."