OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man, 61, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Orleans

    A pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Orléans on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. A pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Orléans on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

    A 61-year-old man has died after being hit by the driver of a vehicle Thursday evening in Orléans.

    Emergency crews responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says paramedics treated the man at the scene for critical injuries, and transported him to hospital in life-threatening condition. The man died from his injuries in the hospital.

    Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News