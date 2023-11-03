Man, 61, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Orleans

A 61-year-old man has died after being hit by the driver of a vehicle Thursday evening in Orléans.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says paramedics treated the man at the scene for critical injuries, and transported him to hospital in life-threatening condition. The man died from his injuries in the hospital.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police.