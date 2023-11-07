OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian, 65, killed by driver in Heron Gate, police seeking witnesses

    Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old pedestrian hit by the driver of a vehicle on Monday night.

    Ottawa Police say they were called to Walkley Road between Heatherington and Heron Roads at 8:40 p.m. Monday night in Heron Gate in response to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

    A 65-year-old male succumbed to critical injuries suffered in the collision.

    This is the fourth fatal collision of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in Ottawa so far since Oct. 2 including a 61-year-old who was killed in Orleans last week.

    Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.

