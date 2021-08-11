OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 10 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more have recovered. No new deaths were announced Wednesday.

To date, OPH says Ottawa has seen 27,903 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 deaths.

The number of known active cases rose above 80 on Wednesday. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 people also continues to rise and the weekly average testing positivity rate is up slightly.

The number of people in hospital remains low, with two COVID-19 patients, one of whom is in the ICU.

In the past 30 days, Ottawa Public Health has recorded 33 confirmed cases of the delta variant. To date, no one infected with the delta variant has died.

A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a local daycare. The two outbreaks account for five cases among children and one in a staff member.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 324 more cases of COVID-19. Three more Ontarians have died due to the virus and another 204 cases are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario added 13 cases to its total for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Ten more cases were reported around eastern Ontario Wednesday, including four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five in Hastings Prince Edward, and one in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington.

72% OF CASES IN UNVACCINATED INDIVIDUALS

The Ontario government says 234 of Wednesday's 324 new cases, or 72 per cent, were in unvaccinated individuals.

There were 32 cases in partially vaccinated individuals and 58 in people who were fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health does not report vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 3 to Aug. 9): 7,8 (up from 6.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 4 to Aug.10): 0.8 per cent (up from 0.7 per cent Aug. 2 to 6)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.13 (as of Aug. 9)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 773,555 (+1,551)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 687,161 (+4,968)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 74 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases is above 80.

There are 82 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 75 on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported three newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,228.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are two people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

If the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), and one is in their 60s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,311 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,599 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,270 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,262 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,675 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,339 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,969 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,838

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 78 (+1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 51 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,212 (+5)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says 1,173 residents were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The weekly average positivity rate for Ottawa is 0.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 4 to 10.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says the average time from when a swab is taken at an assessment site to the result is 17 hours.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports on COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

