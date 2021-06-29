OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says there are 86 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 99 on Monday.

OPH's COVID-19 dashboard is reporting a negative daily change in the total COVID-19 case count for a second time this month, with total cases dropping by one to 27,660 since the pandemic began.

Typically this means in addition to newly added cases, the health unit removed some from the total after case management determined individuals who had been listed in Ottawa's total live elsewhere. Exact numbers for how many cases were added and how many were removed were not immediately available Tuesday.

OPH suggests looking at the seven-day averages and the reproduction number for a better idea of how COVID-19 is trending in Ottawa. Those figures can be found under the "Ottawa's Key COVID-19 Statistics" section of this article.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 591 residents.

Public Health Ontario reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 299 new cases, but noted that 90 of those cases are from 2020, added as a data correction by Toronto Public Health. There are 371 newly resolved cases and 25 additional deaths in Tuesday's report from the province.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario removed three cases from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's total, reported two new cases in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit and the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit. One new cases was reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step Two of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan begins at 12:01 a.m. June 30.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 21 to June 27): 7.4 (up from 7.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 21 to June 27): 0.9 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.96

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter Tuesday morning that one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health said the total numbef of doses administered in Ottawa as of Tuesday morning was 1,015,759.

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 28:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 722,543

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 268,889

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 78 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 29 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 889,430

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 86 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 99 active cases on Monday, the first time the figure has been below 100 since July 2020.

OPH reported that 12 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,983.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,631 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 368 (+30)

Total Gamme (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 18 (+3)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 51 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,665 (-2)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 86

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported six people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday.

There is one person in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 2

60-69: 1

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,277 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,555 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,219 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,226 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,631 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One case removed from total (3,321 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One case removed from total (1,958 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,092 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three cases removed from the total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Six new cases

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 816 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 1,748 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at an assessment site to the result is 13 hours.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15) La Coccinelle Des Sentiers (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – fifth floor (May 19) Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.