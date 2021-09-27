OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 48 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of active cases is down.

To date, OPH has recorded 29,718 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Monday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa stands at 595 residents.

Active cases are down Monday and remain below 500. The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady on Monday.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 613 cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported in Ontario on Monday and another 578 existing cases are now considered resolved. The province's rolling seven-day average continues to drop. As of Monday, the average is 621, down from 710 last week.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added 40 additional cases, including 35 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, four in Hastings Prince Edward, and one in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington.

Public Health Ontario added 41 new cases of COVID-19 to its total for Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their daily respective snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 19 to Sept. 25): 36.5 (up from 34.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 20 to Sept. 26): 2.3 per cent (down from 2.7 per cent Sept. 17 to 23)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.97

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 613 new cases reported across Ontario on Monday, 454 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status and 159 are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Data from hospitals across Ontario is unavailable on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 814,628 (+1,902)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 764,031 (+4,013)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 463 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 474 active cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 59 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,660.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 15 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

Eight people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1

40-49: 3 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 2 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (2,631 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (3,906 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (6,702 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,574 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,894 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,454 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (2,036 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,119 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (867 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,846

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 642

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,072

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 35 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social event - private: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6) Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13) École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14) Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17) École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17) St. Paul High School (Sept. 17) St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17) École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19) Service a l'Enfance et a la jeunesse MIFO - Orleans (Sept. 19) Joan Of Arc Academy (Sept. 21) Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Sept. 21) École secondaire Catholique Samuel-Genest (Sept. 22) Queen Elizabeth Public School (Sept. 22) St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22) St. John the Apostle elementary school (Sept. 23) École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Sept. 24) St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: