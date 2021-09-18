OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 65 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases continues to rise.

To date, OPH has reported 29,216 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Saturday. The pandemic death toll stands at 594 residents.

Active cases are approaching 500 and there are two more COVID-19 patients in local ICUs.

Across the province, health officials reported 821 new cases of COVID-19. Ten more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 655 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 31 new cases across the region, including: 19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; five in Hastings Prince Edward; four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark; and one in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario added 76 cases to its total for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 200 of the 821 new cases reported on Saturday were in fully vaccinated individuals. The remaining 621 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 329 people in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19, 34 are fully vaccinated. There are 11 fully vaccinated patients out of 185 patients in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 10 to Sept. 16): 35.7 (up from 35.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 10 to Sept. 16): 3.4 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 807,493

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 750,766

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 484 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 477 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 58 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,138.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 11 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, up from nine people on Thursday.

Five people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 5 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 1 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 11 new cases (2,518 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (3,835 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (6,591 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 17 new cases (4,493 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (3,840 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,422 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,015 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,109 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (863 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (527 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 575

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 28 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,697

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 102

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,993 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 16.

A total of 3,001 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Camp 2021-08-27 (Aug. 27)

Camp 2021-09-04 (Sept. 4)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Sept. 15)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Sept. 14)

Grandir Ensemble Pierre Elliott Trudeau Daycare (Sept. 6)

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: