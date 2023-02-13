Above-average temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa

It will be a mild start to the work week in Ottawa with above-average temperatures in the forecast for the next few days.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 70 per cent of rain showers or flurries and a high of 3 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -10 this morning.

The precipitation will begin this afternoon and continue into the evening. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries near midnight. Temperatures will fall to -1 C overnight.

The average high for Feb. 13 in Ottawa is -4.5 C, according to Environment Canada.

Expect clear skies tomorrow and a high of 4 C. Clouds will roll in Tuesday evening and temperatures will fall to -4 C overnight.

On Wednesday – cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 6 C.