OTTAWA
Ottawa

A survey of influencers suggests their fact-checking needs work

A person uses a smartphone. (Pexels/Adrianna Calvo) A person uses a smartphone. (Pexels/Adrianna Calvo)
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has released survey findings suggesting 62 per cent of digital content creators do not carry out rigorous and systematic fact-checking of information prior to sharing it.

UNESCO is launching a global course to train influencers on how to do so.

Tech journalist and analyst Carmi Levy says the gap when it comes to fact-checking is alarming.

He tells CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal it's a dangerous situation at a time when many online users are basing the judgment of a story mainly on the popularity of who posted it.

