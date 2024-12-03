A survey of influencers suggests their fact-checking needs work

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has released survey findings suggesting 62 per cent of digital content creators do not carry out rigorous and systematic fact-checking of information prior to sharing it.

UNESCO is launching a global course to train influencers on how to do so.

Tech journalist and analyst Carmi Levy says the gap when it comes to fact-checking is alarming.

He tells CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal it's a dangerous situation at a time when many online users are basing the judgment of a story mainly on the popularity of who posted it.