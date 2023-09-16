A sunny Saturday in Ottawa as the end of summer nears
It will be pleasant and sunny on the last full Saturday of summer in Ottawa.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 22 C with few clouds. That's about two to three degrees warmer than the average high for this time of the year.
The fall equinox takes place on Sept. 23 this year.
The overnight forecast is clear with a few fog patches and a low of 9 C, right in line with seasonal norms.
Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 25. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Monday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 19 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Sunshine returns to the forecast for the rest of the week.
