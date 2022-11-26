A sunny and warm late November Saturday

After unseasonable cold and a good bit of snow so far this month, this weekend will be warmer than average.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 7 C on Saturday with a sunny sky.

The average high for this time of year is closer to 2 C.

Overnight, the sky stays clear and we see a low of 0 C, about five degrees warmer than average.

Sunday’s forecast is rainy with a high of 7 C.

That rain could turn to snow Sunday night.

Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 3 C with a chance of showers.

Tuesday’s looking partly sunny with a high of 0 C.