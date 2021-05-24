OTTAWA -- It's going to be a lovely holiday Monday, when it comes to the weather.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes sunshine and a high of 22 C on Victoria Day, which is about a degree warmer than normal. The UV index is 8, or very high. No humidex is expected.

Overnight, expect a few clouds to move in. The low is 11 C.

On Tuesday, the sky should remain mainly cloudy and it's going to be muggy. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in Tuesday's forecast and the high is 27 C with a humidex of 33.

Above-average temperatures linger into Wednesday. The forecast calls for clouds and a high of 26 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The temperature is expected to drop to below-average highs through the last half of the week, with highs of around 18 C for Thursday and Friday, but the outlook is mainly sunny.