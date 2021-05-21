Advertisement
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day

OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day Monday.
COVID-19 TESTING
- COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena – 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday
- COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena – 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday
- COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday
- COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Drive – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday
- COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at Ray Friel Centre – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
- North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday
The following COVID-19 assessment centres will be closed on Monday.
- COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Heron Road
- Centretown Community Health Centre
- Sandy Hill Community Health Centre
- Somerset West Community Health Centre
OC TRANSPO
OC Transpo bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
The O-Train Line 1 (Confederation Line) will be running on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule on Victoria Day. All regular bookings on May 24 will be automatically cancelled.
For more information, visit octranspo.com.
GARBAGE, RECYCLING AND GREEN BIN COLLECTION
There will be no green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday, May 24. Collection schedules will be delayed by one day all week.
The Trail Road Waste Facility is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OTTAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY
All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed for curbside returns and holds pickups on Monday.
GROCERY STORES
- Farm Boy at Rideau Centre is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Loblaws at 363 Rideau Street is open Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Loblaws at 64 Isabella Street is open Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All other grocery stores are required to close on Victoria Day Monday
SHOPPING MALLS
Rideau Centre is open on Monday for curbside pickup. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The following shopping malls are closed on Monday:
- Bayshore Shopping Centre
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre
- St. Laurent Centre
- Place d'Orleans
- Tanger Outlets
LCBO AND BEER STORES
All LCBO outlets are closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
The following Beer Store locations are open on Monday:
- Beer Store at 1860 Bank Street (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Beer Store at 1984 Baseline Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Beer Store at 548 Montreal Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
MUSEUMS
All museums in Ottawa remain closed until at least June 2 due to the Ontario government's stay at home order.