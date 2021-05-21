OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day Monday.

COVID-19 TESTING

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena – 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena – 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Drive – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at Ray Friel Centre – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

The following COVID-19 assessment centres will be closed on Monday.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Heron Road

Centretown Community Health Centre

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre

Somerset West Community Health Centre

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

The O-Train Line 1 (Confederation Line) will be running on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule on Victoria Day. All regular bookings on May 24 will be automatically cancelled.

For more information, visit octranspo.com.

GARBAGE, RECYCLING AND GREEN BIN COLLECTION

There will be no green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday, May 24. Collection schedules will be delayed by one day all week.

The Trail Road Waste Facility is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OTTAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed for curbside returns and holds pickups on Monday.

GROCERY STORES

Farm Boy at Rideau Centre is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws at 363 Rideau Street is open Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Loblaws at 64 Isabella Street is open Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All other grocery stores are required to close on Victoria Day Monday

SHOPPING MALLS

Rideau Centre is open on Monday for curbside pickup. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following shopping malls are closed on Monday:

Bayshore Shopping Centre

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre

Carlingwood Shopping Centre

St. Laurent Centre

Place d'Orleans

Tanger Outlets

LCBO AND BEER STORES

All LCBO outlets are closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day

The following Beer Store locations are open on Monday:

Beer Store at 1860 Bank Street (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Beer Store at 1984 Baseline Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Beer Store at 548 Montreal Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

MUSEUMS

All museums in Ottawa remain closed until at least June 2 due to the Ontario government's stay at home order.