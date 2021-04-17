OTTAWA -- Environment Canada is forecasting a mainly cloudy day in Ottawa with a chance to see a bit of rain.

The forecast for Saturday includes a seasonal high of around 12 C, with a mainly cloudy sky and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The UV index is 5, or moderate.

A 40 per cent chance of showers lingers overnight with a low of 5 C. Fog patches are expected to form overnight but should dissipate Sunday morning.

Sunday's outlook is slightly warmer than average, with a high of 15 C, and a 40 per cent chance of showers, including the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a high of 15 C.

Clouds and a chance of showers are in the outlook for Tuesday. Wednesday's forecast is unseasonably cold with the potential for rain or snow.