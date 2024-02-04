A mainly sunny Winterlude Sunday in Ottawa and Gatineau

There will be plenty of sunshine and just enough cold to put a blush on your cheeks on Sunday.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of -2 C with a few clouds through the day. The wind chill will be near -8 in the afternoon. In Gatineau, expect a high of -2 C with a wind chill of -6.

The overnight low is -12 C with a wind chill of -15 and a partly cloudy sky.

Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of -1 C and a low of -13 C.

Tuesday is also looking sunny with a high of -3 C and a low of -12 C.

Warmer weather coming by week's end

The forecast for the region includes a warmup by the end of the week, with Friday possibly reaching a high of 4 C with a chance of showers. The typical high of this time of year is closer to -6 C.

Low temperatures will also start to climb, reaching 1 C by Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the current forecast from Environment Canada.

Long-term forecasts are subject to change.

Despite the double-digit negative lows overnight, the National Capital Commission has yet to announce the re-opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway after a brief period of skating last week. The NCC says it needs at least 30 cm of good quality ice in order to open the skateway.

CTV News Ottawa asked the NCC how thick the ice was and whether the ice sheet was growing or shrinking, but only received the following statement:

"The Skateway will reopen to the public when a sufficient thickness of good quality ice has formed. Once the Skateway surface freezes to a minimum thickness, the maintenance crew starts removing snow and/or flooding the surface to speed up and maximize further ice formation.

"The Skateway is a free-floating sheet of ice on a body of water. Before the NCC opens the Rideau Canal Skateway, ice samples must show that there is a sufficient thickness of good quality ice for safe public skating by the thousands of visitors the Skateway welcomes each day. And we make sure we have as clean and smooth an ice surface as possible."