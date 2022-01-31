Indoor dining rooms, gyms, movie theatres and other indoor venues open in Ottawa for the first time in 26 days today, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.

Ottawa and all of Ontario enter step one of the three-step reopening plan to gradually relax public health measures on social gatherings and non-essential indoor businesses.

Premier Doug Ford moved Ontario into a modified Stage 2 on Jan. 5 in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. The measures included closing indoor dining rooms, gyms, movie theatres and other indoor venues, along with capacity restrictions on businesses.

Starting today, social gathering limits will increase to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, while indoor dining rooms, gyms, cinemas and other venues may open at 50 per cent capacity.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 restrictions in Step One of the three-step reopening plan, effective Jan. 31. The Ontario government says proof of vaccination is still required in indoor settings.

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

10 people indoors

25 people outdoors

BUSINESSES, FITNESS FACILITIES AND OTHER INDOOR ESTABLISHMENTS

The following indoor public settings are allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, effective Jan. 31.

Indoor dining rooms at restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities

Gyms and fitness facilities (including non-spectator areas)

Retailers

Shopping malls

Movie theatres and cinemas

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Ontario will allow food and drink service at movie theatres, cinemas, gaming establishments, sporting events and concert venues.

ARENAS, CONCERT VENUES AND THEATRES

Spectator areas of sporting events, concert venues and theatres may operate at 50 per cent capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES, RITES, CEREMONIES

Religious services, rites or ceremonies can operate indoors at 50 per cent capacity

MUSEUMS IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION

Museums and galleries in Ottawa and Ontario can reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will reopen on Feb. 2.

The Canadian War Museum will reopen on Feb. 2

The National Gallery of Canada will reopen on Feb. 2

The Diefenbunker will reopen on Feb. 2.

The Canadian Museum of History will also reopen on Feb. 2 as COVID-19 restrictions relax in Quebec.

RIDEAU CARLETON CASINO

The Rideau Carleton Casino will reopen on Jan. 31 at 50 per cent capacity.

The casino says as part of the first stage of reopening, the following will be available:

Slot games available 24/7

Electronic Table Games only

Mr. Lucky’s restaurant open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Beverage service, including alcohol, will be served until 2 a.m. in Rendez Vous bar and complimentary beverages will be available on the gaming floor once again

All visitors must show the enhanced COVID-19 vaccine QR code as proof of full vaccination.

CITY OF OTTAWA

The city of Ottawa says select facilities will open for drop-in activities and facility rentals at 50 per cent capacity starting on Monday.

Access to most activities will require a reservation in advance and proof of vaccination will be required for everyone 12 years and older.

For more information, check the facilities listed on ottawa.ca.

The city says registered programs will begin on Feb. 5.