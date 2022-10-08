A cool fall Saturday in Ottawa

Cooler weather is here and the afternoon will just barely hit the double digits.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa includes a bit of sun, a few clouds, and a high of 11 C on Saturday.

The average high for this time of year is closer to 14 C.

The low this morning didn’t hit a low temperature record. It was -1.8 C at 7 a.m., but the lowest recorded temperature for Oct. 8 is -3.3 C, set in 1953.

A warmer overnight is in the forecast this weekend, with a low of 6 C and a good chance of showers after midnight.

Sunday’s outlook includes a high of 12 C with a chance of showers in the morning, but clearing by the afternoon.

Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 13 C.

Tuesday could see a high of 17 C.