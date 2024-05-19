63 traffic related charges issued during road safety week in Grenville County

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Grenville County has laid 63 traffic violation charges so far this Canada Road Safety Week.

Police note that among the vehicles that were stopped was a tour bus on Highway 416.

Officers note that the bus not only was speeding, passed several cars including a marked police cruiser, but also had passengers inside.

Canada Road Safety Week is an enforcement-driven initiative to increase public compliance with safe driving to save lives on Canadian roads.

The campaign is focused on impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. It's also focused on driving without a seatbelt.

It kicked off May 14 and will last until May 20.

More information is available online.