OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa has seen the largest one day jump of COVID-19 cases.

Fifty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Thursday.

There are now 252 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including three deaths.

Twenty-three people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health says 24 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently in hospital, with seven being treated in the ICU.

Six per cent of the cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are linked to community transmission, while 17 per cent of cases are linked to travel.

Ottawa Public Health released a breakdown of the exposures of confirmed COVID-19 cases:

Travel only: 42

Travel and contact with a case: 12

Contact with a case only: 30

Underdetermined/pending transmission: 152

No travel and no known contact with a COVID-19 case: 16

Statistics from Ottawa Public Health show the average age of the 252 cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa is 48 years old. The youngest case was in a two-year-old.

Here is a look at the age breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa