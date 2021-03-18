Advertisement
56 per cent of staff in Ottawa's four long-term care homes receive COVID-19 vaccine, future clinics planned
A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa says there will be future opportunities for staff at the four city-run long-term care homes to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services general manager Donna Gray says staff at the four long-term care homes had a "limited opportunity" to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the holiday period at off-site clinics.
"Planned clinics were interrupted due to limited vaccine supply in the city and the prioritization of long-term care resident vaccinations," said Gray.
While 98 per cent of residents at the four long-term care homes received the COVID-19, only 56 per cent of the 1,020 staff at the four homes have been vaccinated.
"Long-Term Care Services has received confirmation that there will be future opportunities for staff to get vaccinated on-site at the homes," said Gray. "Providing the vaccine to staff on-site is an important factor to improve access and reduce barriers to vaccine uptake."
Here is a look at the COVID-19 vaccination rates at Ottawa's four city-run long-term care homes.
Residents vaccination rate
- Carleton Lodge: 99%
- Centre d'accueil Champlain: 99%
- Garry J. Armstrong: 97%
- Peter D. Clark: 98%
Staff vaccination rate
- Carleton Lodge: 65%
- Centre d'accueil Champlain: 43%
- Garry J. Armstrong: 64%
- Peter D. Clark: 52.5%
Gray says staff are planning to facilitate on-site vaccination of staff when vaccines become available.
Correction:
56 per cent of staff in Ottawa's four city-run long-term care homes have received the COVID-19 vaccine, not 53 per cent as stated in the headline.