OTTAWA -- Someone in the Ottawa area could unwrap a $500,000 gift over the holidays, if they can find the winning lottery ticket.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says one of the two winning tickets for the Maxmillions prize during the Jan. 3, 2020 Lotto Max draw remains unclaimed. The unclaimed ticket was sold in rural Ottawa.

There were two winning tickets for the Maxmillions prize worth $1 million. Each winning ticket is worth $500,000.

Players must match all seven numbers to win a Maxmillions prize. The winning selection for the Maxmillions prize on Jan. 3, 2020 was 2-10-18-23-29-36-48.

OLG says players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.