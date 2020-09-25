OTTAWA -- Forty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa today, the lowest one-day increase in cases this week.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 409 new cases across Ontario today, including 40 in Ottawa. There are 204 new cases in Toronto and 66 new cases in Peel Region.

The 40new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest one-day total of new cases since September 20. Ottawa Public Health reported a one-day record of 93 new cases on Tuesday, and 82 new cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full one-day snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.