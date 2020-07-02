OTTAWA -- A section of the Queensway will be closed through the heart of Ottawa for 82 hours, starting at 8 p.m.

The City of Ottawa says Hwy. 417 will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday between Carling Avenue and Bronson Avenue. The closure will result in significant traffic slowdowns on the Queensway, and residential streets through the detour area.

Lane reductions and ramp closures will begin at 7 p.m., with the full closure of Hwy. 417 beginning at 8 p.m.

Crews will be demolishing and replacing the bridges over the Canadian Pacific Railway and Trillium Line O-Train tracks.

Canadian summer construction reminder, eh? Signed detours will be in place while a section of Hwy 417 is closed in both directions beginning tomorrow at 8 pm until 6 am on July 6. A number of on-ramps will also close.

Here is a list of the Hwy. 417 ramp closures between July 2 and July 6.

O’Connor westbound

Lyon westbound

Bronson westbound

Rochester westbound

Parkdale westbound

Carling/Kirkwood eastbound

Parkdale eastbound

Orangeville Street will also be fully closed between Rochester Street and Booth Street.

In a media release, the Tomlinson Group said the bridge replacement work will generate excessive noise and traffic impacts during the period.

The City of Ottawa listed the detours around the closure on the Queensway.

Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure:

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Bronson Avenue

Continue westbound on Catherine Street

Continue onto Raymond Street

Turn left on Booth Street

Turn right on Carling Avenue

Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue

Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue

Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn left on Bronson Avenue

Turn right on Chamberlain Avenue

Continue onto Isabella Street

Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

