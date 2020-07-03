Advertisement
Three motorists try to drive through Queensway closure barricades: OPP
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say three motorists were stopped trying to drive past the barricades for the road closures on the Queensway overnight.
Highway 417 is closed between Bronson Avenue and Carling Avenue while crews replace the bridge over the O-Train Trillium Line.
On Friday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said that since the road closure began at 8 p.m. Thursday, three motorists tried to drive through the large orange and black barricades for the highway closure.
An OPP spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the fine for driving on a closed highway under the Highway Traffic Act is a $110 fine, plus three demerit points.
An OPP officer said on Twitter that “all drivers disobeying officers at the closure will be charged.”
The Queensway will remain closed between Bronson and Carling until 6 a.m. on Monday.