OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say three motorists were stopped trying to drive past the barricades for the road closures on the Queensway overnight.

Highway 417 is closed between Bronson Avenue and Carling Avenue while crews replace the bridge over the O-Train Trillium Line.

On Friday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said that since the road closure began at 8 p.m. Thursday, three motorists tried to drive through the large orange and black barricades for the highway closure.

If you drive into the closed section of #Hwy417 in #Ottawa you can and will be charged. 3 drivers have tried since the restrictions started. You put lives of construction workers and your own at risk. #otttraffic #ottnews @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd https://t.co/NJxdqq5HVv pic.twitter.com/5sSlTke9DI — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) July 3, 2020

An OPP spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the fine for driving on a closed highway under the Highway Traffic Act is a $110 fine, plus three demerit points.

An OPP officer said on Twitter that “all drivers disobeying officers at the closure will be charged.”

Good Morning Ottawa! Just a reminder that those large orange and black barrels mean the highway is ⛔closed⛔. We've had 3 cars try and drive through them since the restrictions started.



All drivers disobeying officers at the closure will be charged. Please drive safe! ���� pic.twitter.com/Kko06AxSiR — QueenswayCop (@QueenswayCop) July 3, 2020

The Queensway will remain closed between Bronson and Carling until 6 a.m. on Monday.