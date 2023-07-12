4,000 people fly Air France's new Ottawa-Paris route in the first two weeks

Air France's new Ottawa-Paris route is proving to be popular with travellers.

The Ottawa International Airport says since Air France launched non-stop service two weeks ago, more than 4,000 passengers have travelled on the airline between the two cities.

Air France is operating five flights a week between the Ottawa International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with flights on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The flights are on the Airbus A330-200, with 224 seats.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe travelled to Paris last week on the Air France flight.

"This will better connect Ottawa internationally," Sutcliffe said on Twitter.

Ottawa is Air France's fifth Canadian destination, following Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Quebec City.