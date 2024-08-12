OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 39,000 photo radar, red light camera tickets issued in 900-metre section of one Ottawa road so far in 2024

    A new photo radar camera has been installed on King Edward Avenue at Bruyere Street. The camera issued 7,500 speeding tickets in its first month of operation. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) A new photo radar camera has been installed on King Edward Avenue at Bruyere Street. The camera issued 7,500 speeding tickets in its first month of operation. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Thousands of motorists have been caught on camera along King Edward Avenue so far this year, as red light and a photo radar camera keep an eye on traffic in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

    The road is one of the busiest in Ottawa, with thousands of motorists travelling along King Edward Avenue to connect between Ottawa and Gatineau over the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.

    Along a 900-metre section of King Edward Avenue, there is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera and three of the top five busiest red light cameras in the city.

    The photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, has issued 28,742 tickets in its first four months of operation. In June, a monthly record 10,592 speeding tickets were issued by the photo radar camera to motorists.

    The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue issued 3,701 tickets between January and June.

    • King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 2,065 tickets
    • King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street- 833 tickets
    • King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 802 tickets

    The city of Ottawa currently has no plans to add more photo radar or red light cameras on King Edward Avenue this year.

    Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued a total of 193,702 speeding tickets in the January to June period.  The city's 85 red light cameras issued 24,631 tickets in the first six months of the year.

    Top 5 busiest red light cameras in 2024 (January to June)

    • King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 2,065 tickets
    • Wellington Street eastbound at Bay Street – 1,442 tickets
    • Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland – 8,74 tickets
    • King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street- 833 tickets
    • King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 802 tickets

    Top 5 busiest photo radar cameras in 2024 (January to June)

    • King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street: 28,742 tickets (March-June
    • Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 16,501 tickets (February-June)
    • St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 11,423 tickets (January-June)
    • Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 8,454 tickets (January-June)
    • Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deerp Park Road: 7,633 tickets (January-June)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News