39,000 photo radar, red light camera tickets issued in 900-metre section of one Ottawa road so far in 2024

Thousands of motorists have been caught on camera along King Edward Avenue so far this year, as red light and a photo radar camera keep an eye on traffic in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

The road is one of the busiest in Ottawa, with thousands of motorists travelling along King Edward Avenue to connect between Ottawa and Gatineau over the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.

Along a 900-metre section of King Edward Avenue, there is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera and three of the top five busiest red light cameras in the city.

The photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, has issued 28,742 tickets in its first four months of operation. In June, a monthly record 10,592 speeding tickets were issued by the photo radar camera to motorists.

The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue issued 3,701 tickets between January and June.

The city of Ottawa currently has no plans to add more photo radar or red light cameras on King Edward Avenue this year.

Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued a total of 193,702 speeding tickets in the January to June period. The city's 85 red light cameras issued 24,631 tickets in the first six months of the year.

Top 5 busiest red light cameras in 2024 (January to June)

King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 2,065 tickets

Wellington Street eastbound at Bay Street – 1,442 tickets

Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland – 8,74 tickets

King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street- 833 tickets

King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 802 tickets

