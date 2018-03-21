

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 34-year-old man who is accused of robbing several stores and a bank this month.

Police describe a series of robberies, between March 10 and 20, in which a male suspect enters, tells an employee he is armed, and makes a demand for cash. In each case, no weapon is ever seen, but the suspect escapes, usually with money.

These include a drug store on Rideau Street near Dalhousie, a gas station at Carling and Bayshore, a bank on Montreal Road near Hannah Street, and a store in the Rideau Centre.

No one has been reported hurt in any of these incidents.

Police say the suspect was arrested without incident in Vanier Tuesday evening.

After his arrest, police say the suspect was charged in connection with a pair of break-and-enters on Doane Street, in the Michele Heights area. In those cases, police allege the suspect broke into an apartment building and tampered with mail.

Yassin Farah is charged with the following offences: