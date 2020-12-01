OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 34 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, a slight increase from Monday's number, but still well below the numbers in the GTA.

Across Ontario, another 1,707 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more people have died.

Ontario is reporting 1,707 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 373 in Peel and 168 in York Region. There are 1,373 more resolved cases and over 34,600 tests completed.



Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health, including hospitalizations, active cases and outbreaks is due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 34,640 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Monday and 34,046 people are still waiting for test results provincewide.

Updated local figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Six more people in the Hasting Prince Edward Public Health region have tested positive.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health have added one new case.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit has two additional cases of COVID-19 in its region.

There are no new COVID-19 cases in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's area on Tuesday.

The Quebec government reports that 15 more people in the Outaouais region have tested positive for COVID-19 and one additional person has died.

