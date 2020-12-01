OTTAWA --
Ontario health officials are reporting 34 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, a slight increase from Monday's number, but still well below the numbers in the GTA.
Across Ontario, another 1,707 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more people have died.
Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health, including hospitalizations, active cases and outbreaks is due at around 12:30 p.m.
TESTING
Ontario health officials say 34,640 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Monday and 34,046 people are still waiting for test results provincewide.
Updated local figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
According to provincial figures, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Six more people in the Hasting Prince Edward Public Health region have tested positive.
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health have added one new case.
The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit has two additional cases of COVID-19 in its region.
There are no new COVID-19 cases in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's area on Tuesday.
The Quebec government reports that 15 more people in the Outaouais region have tested positive for COVID-19 and one additional person has died.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.