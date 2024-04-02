OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 33-year-old arrested after Westboro shooting

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Westboro on early Monday morning.

    Ottawa police say officers responded to the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, just south of Avondale Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. on April 1 in response to an overnight shooting.

    Police say no injuries were reported.

    A search warrant was obtained to search a residence where several long guns, ammunition and controlled substances were located, police say.

    The suspect was arrested and charged with several drug and firearm-related offences.

    An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Criminal Investigations Unit at (613) 236-1222, extension 2666.

