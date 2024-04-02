33-year-old arrested after Westboro shooting

A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Westboro on early Monday morning.

Ottawa police say officers responded to the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, just south of Avondale Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. on April 1 in response to an overnight shooting.

Police say no injuries were reported.

A search warrant was obtained to search a residence where several long guns, ammunition and controlled substances were located, police say.

The suspect was arrested and charged with several drug and firearm-related offences.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Criminal Investigations Unit at (613) 236-1222, extension 2666.