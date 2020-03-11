OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say two Quebec men are facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a resident in Ottawa’s east-end called police after hearing a saw noise outside and seeing two suspicious men.

Police say patrol officers arrested the men in the processing of stealing the catalytic converter of a nearby vehicle.

A second converter found at the scene had been stolen from another vehicle.

Maxime Michalski of Lachine, Quebec and Hugo Leclerc of Chateuguay, Quebec are charged with two counts of theft.

Ottawa Police say over 30 catalytic converter thefts have been reported since the start of the year.

“Catalytic converter thefts are a crime of opportunity and any vehicle can be a target,” said Sgt. Shane Henderson.

According to www.yourmechanic.com, a catalytic converter is a car component that works to reduce vehicle emissions and pollution. It is a metal canister installed in the exhaust system, and helps to covert the vehicle’s emissions into non-harmful gasses.

Sgt. Henderson recommends you park your vehicle in your garage if possible and if you see or hear anything suspicious, call police immediately.