OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa expects more COVID-19 vaccine appointments to open up for community and pop-up clinics soon as it receives more vaccine doses from the province.

Starting Monday, pregnant individuals in Ottawa can pre-register for a COVID-19 appointment through the Ottawa Public Health website.

This weekend, all community and pop-up clinic appointments in Ottawa are temporarily fully booked due to limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 30 per cent of eligible residents aged 16 and older in Ottawa have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 285,252 people have received the first dose of vaccine, while 28,945 people have received the second dose.

Residents 60 and over across Ottawa are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at community vaccination clinics in Ottawa. Residents aged 50 and older living in postal code hot spots K1T, K1V and K2V are also eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at city of Ottawa clinics.

Ottawa has received a total of 307,470 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 314,197 doses have been administered.

"There is currently a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines available," said the city in a statement. "In the coming days, as the city receives more vaccines from the province more appointments will become available. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days."

PRE-REGISTRATION FOR PREGNANT INDIVIDUALS

Starting Monday, pregnant individuals will be able to pre-register for a vaccine appointment with Ottawa Public Health.

Pregnant individuals and one of their caregivers can visit the Ottawa Public Health website starting Monday at 2 p.m. to pre-register.

The Ontario government now lists pregnant individuals as part of the highest risk health priority groups.

"Individuals who are pregnant are advised to have a discussion with their health care provider prior to getting vaccinated," said the city in a media release on Friday.

"A letter from a physician is not required for vaccination. The second dose interval for this group will remain at 16 weeks."

Pre-registration is also open to individuals with the highest risk health conditions and their caregivers, including: