3-vehicle crash involving transport truck closes Hwy. 401 EB in Napanee

Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Napanee on Wednesday morning, the third serious collision in the same area this week.

OPP spokesperson Brianna Raison says initial reports show the crash involves two vehicles and a transport truck. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 west of mile marker 588 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Details on injuries were not immediately available.

The eastbound lanes between County Road 4 and County Road 5 remain closed. The westbound lanes were briefly closed and have since reopened.

It's the third serious crash on the same stretch of highway between Napanee and Kingston since Monday.

A crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle in the westbound lanes at County Road 4 on Monday left five people hurt, including two with life-threatening injuries.

OPP responded to a crash involving three transport trucks on Tuesday morning at Palace Road, closing the eastbound lanes for around four hours.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.