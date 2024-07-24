OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 3-vehicle crash involving transport truck closes Hwy. 401 EB in Napanee

    OPP badge in this file image. OPP badge in this file image.
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Napanee on Wednesday morning, the third serious collision in the same area this week.

    OPP spokesperson Brianna Raison says initial reports show the crash involves two vehicles and a transport truck. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 west of mile marker 588 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

    Details on injuries were not immediately available.

    The eastbound lanes between County Road 4 and County Road 5 remain closed. The westbound lanes were briefly closed and have since reopened.

    It's the third serious crash on the same stretch of highway between Napanee and Kingston since Monday.

    A crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle in the westbound lanes at County Road 4 on Monday left five people hurt, including two with life-threatening injuries.

    OPP responded to a crash involving three transport trucks on Tuesday morning at Palace Road, closing the eastbound lanes for around four hours.

    This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News