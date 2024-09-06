Fallen firefighters honoured at annual ceremony in Ottawa

For many of us, we only see firefighters while a giant red truck races past with lights are sirens on, but behind each uniform is a dedicated person who serves our community and some make the ultimate sacrifice.

At the 23rd annual Ottawa Firefighters' Memorial Service, those in uniform, family, friends, and officials gathered to commemorate Ottawa firefighters who lost their lives.

"It's great to share this with other people. It's nice to have them honored in a way, as well, to carry their legacy," says Denis Crete, a dispatcher whose father Gilles Crete was remembered as a line of duty death.

"He was a firefighter for 27 years. He raised both my brother and I as a single parent. His whole life was devoted to two things — the fire department and us," says Denis. "He's the reason why I'm wearing this uniform today. I've always looked up to him. He was my hero my whole life."

The ceremony paid tribute not only to those who died in the line of duty, but also to all firefighters who have passed away.

"I think it's excellent that all these families come to honor the loved ones that have passed away, the sacrifices that they've made not only for the city of Ottawa, but for their families as well," says Scott MacLennan. His Father, Lyle, was a former fire chief. He passed away earlier this year, and was recognized as a Legacy of Courage recipient at the ceremony.

The event took place Friday in front of Ottawa City Hall at the Ottawa Firefighters Memorial.

"I think if you spoke to all the members here today at the memorial, they would all say the same thing. It's about protecting and serving the residents of Ottawa… They care so much and they have a passion to come in a first response or an emergency response to help in the time of need," Ottawa Fire Chief Paul Hutt told CTV News Ottawa. "It's all about recognizing those people that have made the ultimate sacrifice."