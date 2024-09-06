Ottawa Children's Aid Society volunteer accused of sexual assault

A 55-year-old man from Perth, Ont. who volunteered with the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) is facing charges related to an alleged sexual assault offence involving a child.

The investigation began Aug. 31. The individual "had been spending a great deal of time with a child and their family," the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Andrew Ryerson was arrested on Sept. 1. He is charged with sexual assault of a person under the age of 16, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 14.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Perth on Nov. 25.

The OPP says due to the suspect's potential access to other children, the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E241161713.

The CASO told CTV News the organization is aware of the recent charges against the suspect and has been assisting the OPP in their investigation.

"Rigorous screening and assessment processes are conducted for all volunteers, including vulnerable sector and child welfare history checks, to ensure the safety and well-being of the children, youth and families we serve," the CASO's statement reads.

"We are communicating with families that may have had contact with this individual to ensure they are supported during this time."