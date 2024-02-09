3 drivers stopped going 60 km/h over speed limit on eastern Ontario highways
Three drivers will be spending the month of February without a license after being stopped for stunt driving on eastern Ontario highways.
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers were stopped travelling more than 60 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa Wednesday night..
"It's been a busy night for Ottawa OPP as Ottawa drivers seem to think Hwy. 417 is a speedway," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Police say one car was observed going 160 km/h, while the other driver was going 167 km/h when an officer spotted the vehicle. The speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa is 100 km/h.
Meantime, a G2 driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped going 160 km/h on Highway 401 in Leeds County.
"While making his very express deliveries, the driver was also on his cellphone – an additional charge," the OPP said. "Company vehicle and license seized."
The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
BREAKING Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record Friday, and temperatures are expected to keep climbing.
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
Mounties tracking armed suspects near Didsbury, Alta.
A shelter-in-place order was put into effect for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday after police say a man and a woman were roaming the area armed with guns.
Netanyahu orders population of Gaza's crowded Rafah evacuated ahead of an expected ground invasion
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he has ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the densely populated southern Gaza city.
CTV News speaks with alleged gunmen behind violent extortion attempts
South Asian business owners are going to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves and their families following a wave of violent extortion attempts across the county, including wearing bulletproof vests each time they leave their homes.
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection of their children.
Wages up, unemployment down in Canada
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Newcomers praise firefighters after being rescued from blaze during N.S. snowstorm
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
Wages up, unemployment down in Canada
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario signs $3B health-care deal with feds to increase access to doctors
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record Friday, and temperatures are expected to keep climbing.
-
Ontario is freezing beer and wine tax increases again for another 2 years. Here's why
The Ontario Government says it is once again freezing the tax built into the price of beer and wine, instead of allowing it to adjust for inflation.
Montreal
-
Possible children's bodies in 'pigsty' cemetery from the Duplessis era halts Quebec liquor board excavation plans
Quebec's liquor board - the SAQ - has halted excavation work at a warehouse in Montreal after questions were raised about the presence of an informal 'pigsty' cemetery where children's bodies from the 'Duplessis Orphans' era may lay.
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
More people under 40 getting colorectal cancer: should Quebec offer screenings?
The number of Quebecers under the age of 40 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer is increasing quickly, according to experts in the field.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Northern Ontario First Nations declare state of emergency over winter roads
An organization representing First Nations across northern Ontario says it is declaring a state of emergency because warmer weather has left some winter roads that its communities rely on for essential goods unpassable.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crash involving train in Sudbury's valley area
Sudbury police say Bodson Drive in the Valley area is reopened Friday following an overnight collision involving a train and an SUV.
London
-
OPP searching for suspects following 'hate motivated' incident
Oxford County OPP are searching for the suspects who wrote an obscenity on the window of an Ingersoll business on Thursday, in what police said was a 'hate/bias motivated incident.'
-
Forest City to smash highest temperature record on Friday
The calendar might read early February, but Friday’s forecast will be 'another warm one, breaking records across southern Ontario,' including in London.
-
Family and friends of victim pack courtroom for emotional sentencing hearing
Almost two dozen emotional victim impact statements were read Thursday at the sentencing hearing of a man who plead guilty to running over a young mother and leaving her for dead.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in apartment hallway: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building as a homicide.
-
How Winnipeggers feel about the city's plan to close some pools
The new four-year budget calls for three pools to be shut down and 20 wading pools would be replaced or decommissioned. With the closures, the city would invest in 10 new spray pads at a cost of $20 million. But some say the swimming pools are too important to pull the plug on.
-
Wages up, unemployment down in Canada
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Kitchener
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener
Kitchener broke a weather record Friday morning and the temperature is expected to keep climbing.
-
Major Cambridge road shut down for two-vehicle crash
A major road between Cambridge and North Dumfries has been closed for a crash.
-
Two taken to hospital after early morning Cambridge fire
Two people had to be taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Preston.
Calgary
-
Mounties tracking armed suspects near Didsbury, Alta.
A shelter-in-place order was put into effect for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday after police say a man and a woman were roaming the area armed with guns.
-
Wages up, unemployment down in Canada
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
-
Calgary Distress Centre marks 211 day this weekend
A hotline for Calgarians seeking help with essential needs is in the spotlight this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
City agrees to buy Saskatoon YMCA for proposed downtown arena district
The City of Saskatoon has agreed to purchase the downtown YMCA building with plans to demolish it if council proceeds with a downtown event and entertainment district.
-
Sask. teachers' union, government strike conciliatory tone ahead of talks
The head of the Saskatchewan teachers' union is optimistic there will be a way forward as contract talks resume, but says job action could resume quickly if they aren't productive.
-
Sask. hospital expansion raises questions about the rising cost of raising a building
With Friday’s announcement that PCL Construction won a nearly $1 billion contract to build an expansion of the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, many Saskatchewan residents balked at the price tag.
Edmonton
-
With big streak snapped, Oilers back to work against Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers look to begin a new winning streak when they continue their road trip Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.
-
Wages up, unemployment down in Canada
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
-
'1 in a million!': Alberta family celebrates the birth of triplet calves
An Alberta family is celebrating an udderly unusual occurrence – the birth of triplets of the bovine variety.
Vancouver
-
Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS
The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.
-
'We have been harassed': UBC student group, Muslim organization say they are taking legal action over pro-Hamas stickers on campus
A University of British Columbia student group and the National Council of Canadian Muslims say they are filing a lawsuit over allegedly defamatory stickers that were put up on campus amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Wages up, unemployment down in Canada
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Regina
-
Regina woman forced out of province to receive post-radiation therapy
A Regina woman who couldn’t receive hyperbaric oxygen therapy to help her heal from cancer radiation treatment in Saskatchewan has been sent to Alberta.
-
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
-
Wages up, unemployment down in Canada
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.