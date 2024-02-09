3 drivers stopped going 60 km/h over speed limit on eastern Ontario highways

Three drivers will be spending the month of February without a license after being stopped for stunt driving on eastern Ontario highways.

Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers were stopped travelling more than 60 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa Wednesday night..

"It's been a busy night for Ottawa OPP as Ottawa drivers seem to think Hwy. 417 is a speedway," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police say one car was observed going 160 km/h, while the other driver was going 167 km/h when an officer spotted the vehicle. The speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa is 100 km/h.

Meantime, a G2 driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped going 160 km/h on Highway 401 in Leeds County.

"While making his very express deliveries, the driver was also on his cellphone – an additional charge," the OPP said. "Company vehicle and license seized."

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.