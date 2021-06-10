OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, on the eve of Ottawa moving into Step 1 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

One new death linked to the virus was also announced.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,359 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 584 deaths.

The 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows Ottawa Public Health reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but 21 cases were removed from the Ottawa total after further analysis discovered the cases involved residents who didn’t live in Ottawa.

Ontario begins Step 1 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan on Friday, allowing bar and restaurant patios to open and non-essential businesses to open with limited capacity. Private gatherings outdoors expand to a maximum of 10 people.

Across Ontario, there are 590 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reported 130 in Peel Region, 114 cases in Toronto and 32 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan begins at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 2 to June 8): 23.8 (down from 24.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 2 to June 8): 3.2 per cent (down from 3.3 per cent May 31 to June 6)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.78

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 9:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 615,182 (+15,612)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 79,689 (+9,481)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610 (+53,820 Pfizer doses and +5,000 Moderna doses received this week)

As of Wednesday, 70 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 24 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are four people in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 6 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has dropped below 400.

There are 378 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 400 active cases on Wednesday.

OPH reported that 46 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,397.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 5,891 (+210)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 322

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 29

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,880 (+145)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 75

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One case removed (2,238 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new case (3,490 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,143 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (4,181 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,604 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,293 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (1,945 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,086 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (519 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 728 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 8.

There were 3,260 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) Global Child Services Home Child Care (May 27) Dolphin Tale Child Care (May 30)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10) Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) Group Home A-17628 (May 29) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - E5 (May 30) Maycourt Hospice (June 1) Supported Independent Living A-18012 (June 9) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.