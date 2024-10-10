Students donate turkeys, raise money for Ottawa Mission

Students from Elmwood School donated turkeys and raised money for the Ottawa Mission, ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, students dropped off more than 40 turkeys. They have also raised $4,000 dollars for the mission.

"The goal was to unite," Grade 12 student Hannah Vrmeij told CTV News Ottawa. "I think it was really just great seeing the community in the school and seeing how when we work together, we can really achieve something so easily."

This is the fourth year the school has collected and donated turkeys to the mission.

"We do it because 17,000 people need to be fed this year at the Ottawa Mission. So, that's why we do it. And if they reach their goals, their principal dresses up in a turkey uniform, turkey outfit. So, that's why they do it," said Jenn Whiten, Elmwood School, chair parent association.

The Ottawa Mission will be serving between 16,000 and 17,000 Thanksgiving meals.

"Food insecurity is at an all-time high, and we can't do that without the support of the community. So, we're incredibly grateful for the support from Elmwood School. That's incredibly generous, and we're so thankful for their kindness," added Aileen Leo, director of communications with the Ottawa Mission.

The Ottawa Mission is grappling with a record-breaking surge in homelessness and food insecurity. In its latest impact report, the shelter revealed the strain on its services, accommodating an influx of asylum seekers and a growing number of vulnerable individuals in the community.

With files from CTV’s Dave Charbonneau