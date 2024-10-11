Senators ring in the season with a new tradition at Canadian Tire Centre

The Ottawa Senators opened the 2024-25 season by ringing in a new tradition at Canadian Tire Centre – a rally bell.

The bell is located in the 300 level of Canadian Tire Centre and is a tribute to the bell of the Peace Tower. A fan or special guest will ring the bell at the start of every home game this season.

"We're trying to get a made-in-Ottawa tradition here," Cyril Leeder, president and CEO of the Ottawa Senators, told CTV News Ottawa.

"It's kind of to mimic the bell at the Peace Tower. Give the fans an opportunity, celebrities, special guests, to ring the bell, sort of kick-off the game and get the game started. That will be our tradition here."

Ottawa superfan Cameron Hughes was the first one to ring the new bell at the start of the game.

The Senators beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 Thursday night.

Tim Stutzle scored twice, Shane Pinto had a goal and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in his Senators debut.

The Sens travel to Montreal to face the Canadiens on Saturday night, before hosting the Los Angeles Kings Monday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.