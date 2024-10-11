Cool temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this Thanksgiving weekend

OTTAWA
    It will be a sunny and warm start to the Thanksgiving long weekend in Ottawa, but cooler temperatures are in the forecast for most of the holiday weekend.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day on Friday. High 18 C.

    Increasing cloudiness tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

    Saturday will see clearing in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud through the day. High 12 C.

    Environment Canada says Ottawa will see an overnight low of 1 C on Saturday night.

    A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

    The outlook for Thanksgiving Monday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.

    Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 4 C.

